Will Lambeau Field be open to fans on November 1?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Many fans are anxious to watch the game from inside Lambeau Field but with this surge of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin– some packers fans asking one tough question– Will fans be allowed back inside Lambeau on November 1.

With a record number of new COVID-19 cases in Brown county, the decision to allow fans in Lambeau field is still up in the air.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy tell Local Five “We have not yet made a decision regarding whether to host fans for our Nov. 1 game, but the decision will be based on advice from local health experts.”

Packers fan Lizzy Fischer says, “It sucks but we’re kind of a growing area for COVID right now so keeping the community safe as we can and keeping our team out there playing and bringing home some money for the city.”

Christopher Handler, another Packers fan says, “This is a football country and I feel sad about this whole situation that I don’t want anybody sick, but yet, on the other hand, this is football and I think we should have some kind of criteria for letting people in.”

So, businesses like Stadium View may be the only places for the green and gold nation to watch the games, and bar owners are taking precautions.

Amanda Watson, Stadium View owner says, “We have five to six service areas open versus nine to ten. Just kind of still having the same amount of spacing that everybody can sit at but it just won’t be as busy definitely”

Team President and CEO Mark Murphy also tell Local Five — the packers don’t want to host fans and contribute to another outbreak which will complicate the situation for local businesses.

The Packers will make an announcement soon — as to whether fans will be allowed in or around Lambeau Field for the next home game — November 1 — against the Vikings.