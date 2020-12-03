Will Northeast Wisconsinites take a COVID-19 vaccine?

In northeast Wisconsin opinions seem to be mixed about taking the potential COVID-19 vaccine, with some saying they plan to take it when it’s available.

“I’m going to trust the judgement of science and scientists and I will,”said Kay Ryder from Appleton.

While others are warier, Sandra Debruin from Greenville said, “To be honest with you I’m really undecided. I would really prefer to wait until it has kinda gone through the process of people having it so that I feel more comfortable with it and that it’s safer.”

But experts are urging people to get it when it becomes available.

Dr. James Conway, Associate Director for Health Sciences at UW Madison said, “It doesn’t seem like it’s a particularly wise decision to forego getting the opportunity for protection knowing what the safety trials have already shown.”

The Pfizer vaccine was created and approved after less than a year in the United Kingdom but it has yet to be approved in the United States.

“I’m not sure, it kinda depends on which vaccine it is. I would probably take pfizer, it’s not an issue of whether i trust the company, it’s more of an issue of is it a 1, 2, 3 step vaccine or is it a one and done. How long does it last? I’m not sure how they all compare with each other,” said Daniel Hales from Kaukauna.

Experts at UW Madison said they’re seeing around 10 to 15% of people who are wary of a COVID-19 vaccine but are stressing it will be safe after months of data collection.