GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay, are you ready for it? That is for pop star Taylor Swift’s potential visit to Lambeau Field this weekend for the Chiefs-Packers game.

With Swift packing up her Eras tour in February, the chances of her attending the Packers game this weekend to support her boyfriend, Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, are high.

Green Bay swiftie Libby Micoley hopes to see the songstress at the game saying, “I think the likelihood [of Swift attending] is pretty good. It’ll be a good matchup and to see our city in the snow.”

Micoley was celebrating her birthday with her friends Tammy Colassacco and Maria Grimm at The Pancake Place when Local 5 caught up with them. The Green Bay restaurant has been a destination for stars in the past.

Hostess Brianne Lee says, “We’ve had Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stop. We’ve had Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. We haven’t had to close the restaurant. They’ve just come in to eat with everyone, so it could be fun for her.”

Colassaco says if Swift were to visit Green Bay, The Pancake Place should be on her radar saying, “This is a must-see for any type of food fare.”

While Swift’s presence in Green Bay may not be end game, her visit would certainly be a big conversation.

“I think it would be really cool to have her be a part of our city, and I know she hasn’t ever been this close before. She only really goes to Chicago, so having her come to Wisconsin is really cool,” Grimm says.

Swift has attended four Chiefs games this year and the team has won each time.