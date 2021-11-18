Will your Thanksgiving dinner cost more this year? Likely not (at least for us)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — You’ve heard the stories about supply chain issues potentially affecting our Thanksgiving dinner this year. We wanted to put it to the test to see what we might pay here in northeastern Wisconsin.

Local 5’s Barrett Tryon stopped by Woodman’s grocery store in Green Bay on Wednesday to check out prices and supply first-hand.

The most important part of the day is the turkey, right? Here’s the good news: the USDA says there is actually not a shortage on turkeys this year, but we are going to end up paying slightly more. That’s due in part to truck driver shortages (and getting turkeys processed in a quick amount of time.)

If you want to ditch the turkey and do chicken instead, you will likely pay a little more there, too. However, you might not notice the difference. The grain chicken eat is costing farmers more, which means that prices ultimately gets passed on to us.

What’s Thanksgiving without a little pumpkin pie? There’s a slight issue this year, too. That’s because the state of Illinois, which is the leading producer for pumpkins in the U.S., was hit hard by a fungus. That means fewer pumpkins equals more demand.

While at Woodman’s they had plenty of canned goods, there’s also an aluminum shortage right now. That is 100 percent blamed on supply chain issues and the material being stuck on cargo ships.

The Farm Bureau reports that in 2020 it cost about $47 to put a Thanksgiving meal together. They reported we should expect higher prices this year because of supply chain issues. While that might be the case in some places in the country, we are not seeing it here. Things are pretty similar to what we’ve had all year and very similar to what we were paying last year.

The only problem you might run into? Procrastination. The longer you wait, the fewer choices you might have.

Good luck!