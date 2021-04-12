William ‘Red’ Mack, member of 1966 Packers championship, passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced that William ‘Red’ Mack passed away at the age of 83.

Mack, an Oconto native, played one year with the Packers in 1966 and played in Super Bowl I. The Packers tweeted the announcement of Mack’s passing.

William "Red" Mack, a member of the 1966 Green Bay Packers championship team, has passed away at 83. https://t.co/s1r97gHxVo — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 12, 2021

Mack was drafted in the tenth round of the 1961 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was also drafted in the 23rd round of the 1961 AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

For his career, Mack had 52 catches for 1,159 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack played collegiately at Notre Dame.