William ‘Red’ Mack, member of 1966 Packers championship, passes away

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced that William ‘Red’ Mack passed away at the age of 83.

Mack, an Oconto native, played one year with the Packers in 1966 and played in Super Bowl I. The Packers tweeted the announcement of Mack’s passing.

Mack was drafted in the tenth round of the 1961 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was also drafted in the 23rd round of the 1961 AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

For his career, Mack had 52 catches for 1,159 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach