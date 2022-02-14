APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wilmar Chocolates is expecting a busy day at their shop. The store has been around for 65 years and is a staple in the Appleton community.

Wilmar Chocolates has become known for its handcrafted treats which feature a variety of nuts and candy. Every year the store prepares special chocolates just for Valentine’s Day. They prepare chocolate covered strawberries and also various heart themed chocolates.

The store is continuing to evolve in hopes of growing within the community. John Houlinhan recently joined the ownership team and is working to keep the stores tradition while also adding a new twist.

Wilmar Chocolates is open all day until 6pm, you can also purchase chocolate online.