Wilson Middle School hosts vaccination event, providing food vouchers to local restaurants

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wilson Middle School is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine event that also includes activities and resources for families.

According to a release, people who are 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose planned for Sunday, August 1, at the same location – Wilson Middle School. (Access the building by using the front entrance and go to the school’s gymnasium).

The family-friendly occasion for the first dose is planned for Sunday, July 11, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to diverse students and families in the Fox Valley area.

Hosts say walk-ins are welcome and interpreters will be available. Food vouchers at local eateries will also be provided.

To register, call (920) 204-6729 for English or Spanish, and (920) 328-5170 for Hmong between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The event will be hosted by multiple community partners including:

Appleton Area School DistrictAscension
African Heritage, Inc.Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
Calumet CountyCAP Services
Casa HispanaCommunity Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
Fox Valley LiteracyLexMax African Caribbean Market & More
KundingerNortheast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals
Partnership Community Health CenterPeople of Progression
Red Shoes Inc and the Multicultural Communications Committee
Community partners of Wilson Middle School event

The school says no identification and/or health insurance are required to register to receive a vaccine.

