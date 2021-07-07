Wilson Middle School hosts vaccination event, providing food vouchers to local restaurants

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wilson Middle School is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine event that also includes activities and resources for families.
According to a release, people who are 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose planned for Sunday, August 1, at the same location – Wilson Middle School. (Access the building by using the front entrance and go to the school’s gymnasium).
The family-friendly occasion for the first dose is planned for Sunday, July 11, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to diverse students and families in the Fox Valley area.
Hosts say walk-ins are welcome and interpreters will be available. Food vouchers at local eateries will also be provided.
To register, call (920) 204-6729 for English or Spanish, and (920) 328-5170 for Hmong between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The event will be hosted by multiple community partners including:
|Appleton Area School District
|Ascension
|African Heritage, Inc.
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
|Calumet County
|CAP Services
|Casa Hispana
|Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
|Fox Valley Literacy
|LexMax African Caribbean Market & More
|Kundinger
|Northeast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals
|Partnership Community Health Center
|People of Progression
|Red Shoes Inc and the Multicultural Communications Committee
The school says no identification and/or health insurance are required to register to receive a vaccine.