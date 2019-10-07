Win a chance to play Turkey Bowl at Lambeau and meet Brett Favre

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NFL says they are giving one fan and ten of their family members and friends the opportunity to play in the Turkey Bowl in Lambeau Field with host Brett Favre.

“Lambeau Field is so special; there’s nowhere else like it in the NFL and I feel so honored to have played so many years in this legendary stadium. Giving NFL fans the chance to experience their Turkey Bowl tradition on this turf will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a fan, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” says Favre.

The Turkey Bowl, slated for November 26, is the seventh contest in the #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime series.

The winner and their family and friends will have the opportunity to go on a behind-the-scenes tour and locker room access – and even the chance to Lambeau leap.

To enter, fans are invited to post a picture or video of their Turkey Bowl squad and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.

The contest is live now through October 22. For more, click here.

For more about the Turkey Bowl, click here.