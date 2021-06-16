Win Lambeau tickets and more: Submissions open for Packers Student Art Contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fifth annual Packers Student Art Contest, accepting three grand prize winners.

According to a release, the winners will earn the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, a trip to a Packers home game, and a donation for their school.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Why Are the Packers Your Favorite Team?” and asks students to share an artistic representation of what the Packers mean to them.

Organizers say artists are invited to capture the theme through paintings, drawings, prints, digital art, mixed media, or collage.

Eligible artists include students in grades 6-8, grades 9-12, or students attending a university or technical college at the time of submission, with one winner chosen from each category.

The final artwork size must be either 8.5 inches by 11 inches or 16 inches by 20 inches on canvas, paper, or other mixed media. Art pieces must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame.

Members say the deadline to submit art pieces is Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. CDT, and the winning pieces will be displayed at the stadium’s club level during the upcoming season.

The three grand prize winners also will receive a $5,000 donation to the winner’s school art program and tickets for each winner and two guests to a future game at Lambeau Field.

For full contest rules and guidelines, or to submit an entry for the contest, click here.