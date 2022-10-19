STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic light in Sturgeon Bay has been blown over by wind on Tuesday, officials have given an update on a repair schedule and how drivers should proceed.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Sturgeon Bay, the traffic light at the southeast corner of Maple Street and Madison Avenue is ‘down and is in flashing mode.’

Officials say that a contractor has been contacted, with the repairs scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 21.

Photo Credit: City of Sturgeon Bay Facebook

Tuesday’s weather forecast predicted that wind gusts could reach into the 40s and 50s, and indicated that with the strong wind gusts, ‘trees and power lines can fall making travel difficult and dangerous.’

The flashing yellow lights at this intersection indicate drivers to proceed with caution, while the flashing red lights should be treated as a stop sign, turning the intersection into a two-way stop until the repairs are completed.

No other information was provided.