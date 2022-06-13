WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway.

In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.

Troopers explain it’s important to be on alert, especially this time of year. Watching for tipping trailers may not come to mind right away, but it does happen.

They go on to say the semi was empty when it got caught up in a strong gust of wind, and no one was hurt.