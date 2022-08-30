APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen hosted its fifth annual Windows for a Cause, a community event that turns old windows into beautiful art pieces.

On Tuesday, over 20 local artists, community members, and area business displayed their works of art at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The art pieces were on display and available to view and bid on. The event was open to the public and free to attend.

“On average, we raise anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000,” explained Brian Gottlieb, CEO of Renewal by Andersen. “People are so generous in this community and it’s also a great cause.”

The money raised at this year’s event will send 15-year-old Grace, who is chronically ill, on an all-expense-paid trip to go whale watching in the Atlantic Ocean with her family. Grace is part of the Make-a-Wish Foundation

“Grace’s dream is to go whale watching, and as a community, we’re going to help get her there. We’re going to raise enough money, which means selling windows through the auction, to send her off on the vacation of a lifetime,” said Gottlieb. “She deserves it.”

Despite the challenges Grace has faced with epilepsy, she is quite the adventurer. Whether it’s riding horses, going water skiing, ziplining, or camping in the great outdoors, Grace is always up for the adventure.









Windows for a Cause

“You’ll see all sorts of people here,” added Gottlieb. “People who work for Renewal by Andersen, people who work for other companies, friends, and family. Really, people who have a big heart and want to give Grace the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Gottlieb also highlighted the fact that doing events such as Windows for a Cause can make or break a community.

“As a business, doing things like this are super important,” said Gottlieb. “Let’s face it, without art, without community, without culture, without giving back, this city is nothing more than just concrete and parking meters. As a business, it’s our duty to do well but also do good wherever possible.”

Kris Teofilo, the Regional Director of Make-a-Wish Wisconsin, told Local 5 News that the organization is still looking for help.

“We need wonderful people to join us and volunteer their time,” said Teofilo. “People who really want to make wishes come true and even those just giving donations or doing their own fundraisers, there are all kinds of opportunities.”

Those interested in helping out with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, whether it’s to volunteer or to provide a donation can click here.