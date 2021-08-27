‘Winnebago 151 signing off’: Local 911 Dispatcher hangs up the phone after 43 years of service

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 43 years of service, a local Winnebago County 911 Dispatcher picked up the phone and asked ‘9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” for the very last time.

For the last four decades Communications Center 911 Dispatcher, Dennis Kallin has been on the other end of the line aiding Wisconsinites during the times they needed it most. But now, Dennis is hanging up the phone and saying goodbye to the job he loved and hello to a happy retirement.

“He has been here for many, many major incidents in Winnebago County — simply too many to count. He has saved people over the 911 lines, he has laughed with people over the 911 lines, he has grieved with folks over the 911 lines, and he has a lifetime of both incredible and unthinkable stories to share,” wrote the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Having been with the Winnebago County 911 Dispatch Center for so long, Dennis has not only grown with the department’s various changes and upgrades but has become a familiar face and voice that many are sad to see go.

“Many police and fire agencies, past and present employees, and the citizens of Winnebago County all thank you for your amazing dedication to the public safety profession, and wish you all the best in your next chapter. The void you will create cannot be replaced, and we will all miss you,” shared the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis’ last day on the job was on August 26, where he was joined by his companions who got valuable footage of Dennis Kallin, a local hero, signing off for the last time.