Winnebago Catch-A-Ride receives grant to extend program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago Catch-A-Ride employment rides program will be extended three years thanks to a grant.

According to Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, the grant will support the program’s capacity to provide reliable employment-based transportation throughout Winnebago County in cases where the bus line is not operational or after operating hours.

In its first year, the program provided over 1,000 rides to work. Those rides, Greater Oshkosh EDC says, have helped disadvantaged people transition out of poverty, and local businesses recruit and retain employees.

The initiative began in 2018 when Greater Oshkosh EDC received support from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Commute to Careers program. The goal of that state program is to reduce the financial cost that riders incur by getting to their workplace.