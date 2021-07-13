Winnebago Co. Circuit Judge suspended, brandished gun in courtroom back in 2015

(WFRV) – The Supreme Court of Wisconsin provided its decision regarding the disciplinary proceedings regarding Winnebago County Circuit Judge Scott Woldt.

The 64-page decision details six incidents that Woldt committed stemming back to 2009. On June 17, 2020, the commission filed the complaint which included the six incidents.

The six incidents that were listed are:

Feb. 27, 2009 Woldt’s comments to the victim of a crime violated the Code “And ma’am, if you come in here and tell me that you just want a fine, everything’s fine, then don’t pick up the phone and dial 911, don’t call the cops. I mean if you think you want to handle it, then you handle it; but if you want to pick up the phone and call the police, we’re going to get involved and we’re going to make him get the counseling which he needs. I’m just sick and tired of victims coming in here and they call the cops when they need ’em but then later on they come and say: Oh, no, this person’s an angel. I’m sick and tired of hearing it.”

May 29, 2015 Discouraged a man from exercising his right of allocution “So what I always say to people is, “Is there anything you want to do to mess this deal up? Is there anything you want to say?”

June 4, 2015 Comment willfully violated multiple provisions of the Code “I would have denied the motion in the first place if Mr. Szilagyi would have follwed – filed it and I probably would have done so forcefully, not that I wouldn’t like to grant this motion becuase I really would… I’d love to give him a year in jail for wasting my time today.”

June 5, 2015 Woldt displayed a Glock Model 43 handgun, which was loaded with a round in the chamber and a full magazine, violated provisions of the Code “I can tell you what I do now. This is what I do – (he holds up a gun) That I keep up here on the bench just because I want to protect myself.”

January 25, 2016 Woldt displayed the gun as a prop to a group of high school students that visited Wodlt’s courtroom during Government Day event.

April 18, 2016 Interupted and used profanity at Attorney Stillings Judge Woldt ‘impliedly labelled’ counsel a ‘d*ck’.



Woldt has been a circuit judge since his appointment in 2004. He has never before been the subject of public or private judicial discipline.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said: “IT IS ORDERED that Scott C. Woldt is suspended from the office of circuit judge without compensation and prohibited from exercising any of the powers or duties of a circuit judge in Wisconsin for a period of seven days, commencing August 2, 2021.”

More information regarding each specific incident can be found in the court’s decision.