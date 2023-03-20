WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A husband and wife were found dead inside their home in Winnebago County on Saturday morning, and officials say they have the couple’s son in custody.

As of Monday morning, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims as husband and wife, 72-year-old David A. Metzig and 71-year-old Jan C. Metzig.

Deputies responded to the home in Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. on March 18, finding both David and Jan dead, stating that the deaths were ‘suspicious in nature.’

David and Jan Metzig owned the Union Star Cheese Factory in Fremont, where they lived just minutes away.

Not long after David and Jan were discovered, authorities took a person of interest into custody.

Officials have yet to disclose how a person of interest was determined, however, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the couple’s 25-year-old son, Erik Metzig, is in custody.

The cause of David and Jan Metzig’s death has yet to be revealed, and Erik has not been charged.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is available.