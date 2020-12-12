Winnebago Co. deputies find stolen firearm during traffic stop, Rockford man faces 6 charges

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced that six charges have been brought against a Rockford man after a traffic stop on Friday.

According to officials, just after 10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block Webster Avenue.

Deputies say during the traffic stop a search of the vehicle was conducted in which officers located a loaded 40 carbine rifle, that was later confirmed to have been stolen out of North Carolina.

Authorities also report having searched the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Dominic Williams of Rockford, and having located 15 grams of a controlled substance.

Deputies say Williams was taken to Winnebago County Jail and charged with Possession of Stolen Arms, Possession of Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.