FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. deputies find stolen firearm during traffic stop, Rockford man faces 6 charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced that six charges have been brought against a Rockford man after a traffic stop on Friday.

According to officials, just after 10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block Webster Avenue.

Deputies say during the traffic stop a search of the vehicle was conducted in which officers located a loaded 40 carbine rifle, that was later confirmed to have been stolen out of North Carolina.

Authorities also report having searched the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Dominic Williams of Rockford, and having located 15 grams of a controlled substance.

Deputies say Williams was taken to Winnebago County Jail and charged with Possession of Stolen Arms, Possession of Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em