WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County deputies are responding to a barn fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, officers are actively responding to a barn fire located in the 2600 block of Larson Road in the Town of Clayton.

Officials have not been able to confirm any further details about the incident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.