Winnebago Co. Fair offering 2020 Online Showcase for exhibitors

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Winnebago County Fair has been canceled for this summer, the Fair Association has announced an online showcase for exhibitors to display their hard work.

The Winnebago County Fair Association says the 2020 Online Showcase aims to promote community educational programs and talents of youth and adults within the county. There is no fee to submit an exhibitor to view the showcase, which has an August 15 submission deadline for exhibitors.

County youth who are members of a organization – 4-H, FFA, Scouts, breed groups, and more – with adult leadership and are age 5-20 as of January 1, 2020. There are more than 30 different areas exhibitors can submit for.

Any adult age 18 and up as of January 1, 2020, who resides in Winnebago County are also invited to partipate in the showcase. There are 20 different open class departments adults can show off their talents in.

For more information on how to participate in the 2020 Online Showcase, visit the Winnebago County Fair’s website. Organizers say the Showcase will be displayed online through Facebook and the County Fair’s website beginning on September 1.

