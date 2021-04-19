FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. Health offering walk-in, no appointment needed COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has announced they will host a walk-in, no appointment needed, COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21 at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

Vaccinations are open to all individuals 18 years old and older. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine which is a 2 dose vaccine. Those who get the shot Wednesday will need to return on May 19 for the second dose and will then be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the second shot.

No appointments are needed or the vaccination clinic which is April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

If you prefer to schedule an appointment, there will be another vaccination clinic offering the Moderna vaccine Thursday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Sunnyview Expo Center. If you need assistance in making an appointment, call 920-232-3026, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

Green Bay East, Green Bay West continue historic rivalry

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award