Winnebago Co. Health offering walk-in, no appointment needed COVID-19 vaccination clinic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has announced they will host a walk-in, no appointment needed, COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21 at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

Vaccinations are open to all individuals 18 years old and older. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine which is a 2 dose vaccine. Those who get the shot Wednesday will need to return on May 19 for the second dose and will then be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the second shot.

No appointments are needed or the vaccination clinic which is April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

If you prefer to schedule an appointment, there will be another vaccination clinic offering the Moderna vaccine Thursday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Sunnyview Expo Center. If you need assistance in making an appointment, call 920-232-3026, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.