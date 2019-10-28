Winnebago Co. homeowner misses end of Packers game after car crashes into home

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County deputies responded to a crash at 10:14 p.m. in Oshkosh, Sunday.

According to the accident report, a 19-year-old man driving southbound on County FF claims to have swerved while approaching a curve to avoid hitting a deer.

By missing the curve, the driver crashed into a home.

In a phone call with the owner of the home, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, he says that no one in the home was injured.

“I was in the living room watching TV when it happened, there were four minutes left in the (Packers) game so I missed the end,” the homeowner said with a slight laugh.

Thanks to some quick thinking, the owner of the home was able to limit any further damage.

“I ran around to the car and turned it off before it started a fire,” the homeowner told Local 5.

The husband and father of two says his family is ok.

In the car with the driver were two others, each reporting minor injuries to officers.

Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.