FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. hosts Walk-in Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Winnebago County Health Department wants ensure the entire community has access to the coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic is beginning to host walk-in days to better accommodate residents. Health officials say as vaccine accessibility ramps, they want to be able to service more community members.

The one-day event will be held until 3:45pm. Everyone is encouraged to come out. Vaccinations are open to all individuals 18 years old and older. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine which is a 2 dose vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine on today will scheduled to return for their second dose on May 19th.

For more information, visit our website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title