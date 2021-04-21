Winnebago Co. hosts Walk-in Wednesday

The Winnebago County Health Department wants ensure the entire community has access to the coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic is beginning to host walk-in days to better accommodate residents. Health officials say as vaccine accessibility ramps, they want to be able to service more community members.

The one-day event will be held until 3:45pm. Everyone is encouraged to come out. Vaccinations are open to all individuals 18 years old and older. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine which is a 2 dose vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine on today will scheduled to return for their second dose on May 19th.

