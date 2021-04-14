FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. man charged for setting Neenah gas station on fire

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury has charged a 28-year-old Winnebago Co. man for setting a building on fire.

According to a release, acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced the indictment of Christian Crawford on April 13.

The indictment alleges that on January 22, 2021, Crawford maliciously damaged the Ridgeway VP gas station in Neenah by setting it on fire. 

If convicted of the charge, Crawford faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison term and a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment. 

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

Authorities remind the public that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.  The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.  

