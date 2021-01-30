FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic, plan to administer over 5k vaccines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has announced the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine availability to the community.

The Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open on Monday, February 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Registration for appointments open on Sunday, January 31 at noon for adults 65-year-old and older. Appointments for those 65-years-old and older will be reserved for February 1 and adults 75-years-old and older will be reserved for February 2.

The clinic is scheduled to run through Saturday, February 6.

To resgister:

The Winnebago County Health Department is planning to administer approximately 5,500 COVID-19 vaccines during the first week of the clinic, with 1,000 appointments available per day.

The number of appointments beyond the first week will depend on vaccine availability. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 1/29

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race