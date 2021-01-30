Winnebago Co. opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic, plan to administer over 5k vaccines

(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has announced the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine availability to the community.

The Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open on Monday, February 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Sunnyview Expo Center.

Registration for appointments open on Sunday, January 31 at noon for adults 65-year-old and older. Appointments for those 65-years-old and older will be reserved for February 1 and adults 75-years-old and older will be reserved for February 2.

The clinic is scheduled to run through Saturday, February 6.

To resgister:

The Winnebago County Health Department is planning to administer approximately 5,500 COVID-19 vaccines during the first week of the clinic, with 1,000 appointments available per day.

The number of appointments beyond the first week will depend on vaccine availability.