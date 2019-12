OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says that some Charter customers may be experiencing issues in dialing 911 from a landline.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if you do need emergency services and have Charter, you should call 920-236-7300 option Zero or call 911 from a cell phone.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.