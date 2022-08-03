(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.

It is based on statements from witnesses and operators. Officer opinion is also included in the report. The report says the driver was not distracted and there was no suspected alcohol or drug use. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the driver had ‘fainted due to being ill or sick’ at the time the crash occurred.

Authorities did say that a legal blood sample was taken from the semi-driver. The analysis of the sample will reportedly take ‘several’ weeks to come back.

The semi-driver was previously identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. Green Valley Road was closed for over ten hours at the time of the crash.

The full crash reconstruction and investigation are still ongoing. No additional information was provided.