Winnebago Co. Sheriff reminding community: See something, say something

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that if you see something, say something.

Officials posted a picture of a truck with what appeared to be an arm hanging from the undercarriage Tuesday morning, saying “If something looks suspicious to you, or it feels “off” and you think it needs to be checked on, please call us, every time.”

Photo courtesy Winnebago Co. Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Office says that this arm was not a real arm, but continue to encourage the community to notify authorities if something seems suspicious.

“Many times, like in this photo, it turns out to be nothing…..and we are ok with that! It’s so much easier to clear things up or further investigate when it’s happening ‘live’ versus after the fact.”

The post goes on to explain that if something is suspicious, it is appropriate to call 911.

“We take so many 911 calls that start out something like this: “I don’t know if this is a true emergency, and I couldn’t find the right number, but…..” and this is ok! The non-emergency lines and the 911 lines are all answered by our same amazing and well-trained dispatchers, who are there to help anytime!”