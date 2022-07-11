OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.

On July 9, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers and crew collided with a powerboat on the Fox River. The powerboat reportedly fled the scene.

The investigation is still active, anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-7316.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.