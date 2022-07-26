(WFRV) – An 8-month-old baby boy died Monday evening after a semi veered off I-41 in Winnebago County and crashed into a residence.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25 around 6 p.m. multiple calls were received about a semi-truck involved in a crash. The truck was driving on I-41 southbound when it veered off the highway and crashed into a residence on Green Valley Road.

The residence was reportedly occupied. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was identified only as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. He received minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities did say that an 8-month-old boy inside the home died at the scene.

Green Valley Road was closed for over ten hours. No additional information was provided.

