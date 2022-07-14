OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the hit-and-run boat crash incident that has led to one man’s arrest.

According to a release, deputies have reported that they have identified all seven occupants of the powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat and fled the scene on July 9.

The owner and driver of the powerboat was Jason Lindemann, a 52-year-old from Oshkosh.

Deputies say that they are also still ‘feverishly’ looking to speak with all 43 passengers of the paddleboat. They believe that they have identified and attempted to contact everyone who was listed on the manifest but have so far been unsuccessful in speaking with everyone.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is also asking anyone to contact them if you were either a passenger of the paddleboat or if you may have seen the powerboat at any time on July 9.

You can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 920-236-7316.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more information is received.