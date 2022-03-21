(WFRV) – A 21-year-old man in Oklahoma is facing multiple child pornography charges after a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Investigator relayed some information to a police department in Oklahoma.

The Broken Arrow Police Department posted on Facebook that an investigator with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about a suspect who was allegedly sharing a ‘significant’ amount of child sex abuse material online. The investigator was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

The suspect was found to be located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. A Broken Arrow Police Department Detective was able to get information and gather evidence against the suspect, identified as Matthew William Stitt.

An arrest warrant was issued against Stitt through the Tulsa District Court for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. Stitt was taken into custody on March 17 without incident.

Photo courtesy of Broken Arrow Police Department

Court records show that Stitt is 21-years-old.