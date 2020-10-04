Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office search for 29-year-old man believed to have last been near UW-Oshkosh campus

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mark Peters.

According to deputies, Peters left his community based residential facility and adult family home located in the south end of the county on Saturday night.

Officials say they believe Peters was near the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, deputies shared, “We need to get him back to where he lives, and where is medications are.”

If you see Peters or have any information regarding his whereabouts, authorities are asking that you call 920-236-7300.

