Winnebago County Board delays decision on giving health officer powers to enforce Covid-19 safety measures

HOWARD, Wisc., (WFRV) – The board of supervisors decided to table a motion that would give the health officer power to enforce Covid-19 safety measures, provided they are reasonable and done with the support of the board.

More than 200 people tuned in for a zoom meeting Wednesday night.

Some residents who are in medicine said the health department needs all the tools it has available to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

But overwhelmingly, residents expressed concerns about over reach and invasion of privacy.

Some who had survived Covid-19 said they thought it was too much power for someone who isn’t even elected.

“A health crisis shouldn’t be able to Trump our rights,” said one woman.

“Too many people in our area aren’t masking up,” countered another resident of Winnebago County. “I’ve observed this myself!”

The board will take up the issue again in November.

While state law allows the health officers to advise on safety measures, it does not clearly give the officers the power to enforce those measures.

