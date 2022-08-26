OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Lindemann was allegedly the driver of a powerboat that crashed into a paddleboat that was carrying 43 passengers. The Oshkosh native is accused of fleeing the scene and made no attempt to report their involvement the night of the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and no other information is known.

Local 5 will update this story when more details and information emerges.