OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – $10.35 million from the statewide ‘Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant’ can go a long way in the fight against homelessness.

Winnebago County is using every cent it got from this American Rescue Plan-funded program to attack homelessness on six fronts.

Six groups will benefit — the first is Day by Day Warming Shelter. It will get over $3.5 million to expand services and double the beds in the facility.

Jon Doemel, the Winnebago County Executive said, “We wanted a 365-day shelter so we can work on these people year-round instead of right now in Winnebago County we only work with them five months out of the year.”

Solutions Recovery will use $1.5 million to expand sober living properties.

“We have a drastic shortage of sober living beds in Winnebago County,” said Doemel. “We need a safe place for them to go, to live so they don’t fall back in the old circles again.”

Other groups include over $1 million to Covey for housing for adults with cognitive disabilities. Habitat for Humanity — Oshkosh will get $2.5 million and Human Services will use nearly $1 million to create a Housing Resource Center.

The Oshkosh Kids Foundation received over half a million dollars towards a new tiny house village for families to stay in for up to two years.

Will Deppiesse, the Oshkosh Kids Foundation Board President said, “The kid’s foundation worked with a few other partners to put a team together to get the acquired and then move into what the development is going to look like. We have a bunch of private money raised and we do have some grant money.”

If approved by Oshkosh City Council the piece of land of West Packer Ave will become the site of the new tiny home development.

“Part of the plan here is that this is a longer-term strategy to help the families get the support they need,” said Deppiesse. “Help them improve their situation so they can move out of the situation that they’ve been in.”

Some community members we spoke to off-camera said they do not support tax dollars going towards new development. Organizers said the tiny home project is mostly privately funded.

A full breakdown of the numbers can be found here.