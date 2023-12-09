MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A decision has been made regarding whether or not criminal charges would be necessary for a deadly officer-involved critical incident in Menasha back in October.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr issued his decision on Saturday, determining there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement.

The incident took place during a domestic dispute call in Menasha on October 7 in the 1100 block of Geneva Road around 3:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man, later identified as Kenneth Blevins, allegedly “armed with bladed weapons.” During the incident, a Menasha Officer, later identified as Officer Derrick Rotta of the Menasha Police Department, discharged their firearm.

After first aid was rendered, Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

We understand the family of Mr. Blevins is grieving and we offer our condolences to his family. Our officer stopped the threat posed by an armed individual exactly as he was trained, ensuring no innocent bystanders were injured in this incident. Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn

Officer Rotta was placed on administrative leave following the incident and will now be returned to full duty.