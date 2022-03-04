(WFRV) – Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett announced that he is stepping down after 15-plus years of service.

According to a release sent out, Gossett will step down and resign as of May 7. Gossett also recommended that Gov. Tony Evers appoint Deputy District Attorney Eric Sparr to take his place.

Evers announced that he will seek applicants for the position and whoever is appointed will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in Jan. 2025.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 18.

I am proud of the accomplishments that we have made both as an office and as a community to restore trust and integrity to the criminal justice system. At this time, I belive it is in my and my family’s best interest for me to step back from the obligations that are unique to this position. Christian Gossett

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.