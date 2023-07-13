OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After an independent investigation, it has been determined that the ‘use of force’ actions by an Oshkosh Police Officer against a man holding a rifle near a boat launch were justified.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, immediately following the incident on June 29, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office began and conducted a ‘thorough and complete investigation’ by reviewing evidence.

Once they completed their investigation, a report was submitted to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office who reviewed the investigation and evidence involved.

At the time of the original call around 6:20 a.m. on June 29, officers received information that there was reportedly an intoxicated man walking around with a ‘loaded rifle.’

Officers later approached the man near the area of a boat launch on Mill Street, in a location surrounded by businesses and residences. The man, later identified as Benson Thao, allegedly refused to put down the rifle after commands from authorities, even after the use of less lethal rounds.

It was at this point that officers say the man began to raise the rifle and point it at law enforcement officers. Subsequently leading to an Officer firing his duty-issued rifle, hitting Thao one time, the release states.

Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr found that the suspect “presented a significant risk to the life and safety of the Officer at the time of the shooting and that the evidence was clear that the suspect was armed with a loaded rifle and began moving closer to Officers in a way that would reasonably cause them concern that the suspect intended to shoot them or others.”

Sparr also added that the Officers showed “commendable restraint by making extensive efforts to communicate with the suspect, and even after that proved fruitless, utilized less lethal rounds.” Sparr continued to say that “Officers handled this situation in a manner consistent with law enforcement training, and with what citizens would expect, after being put in a very difficult situation by an individual.”

Thao, 34, was charged on July 5 with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The release notes that due to victim rights obligations, the name of the officer involved is not being released at this time.

No additional information was provided.