Winnebago County debates who should have authority to issue directives during Covid-19 pandemic

HOWARD, Wisc., (WFRV) – Residents and county leaders are debating who should have the power to enforce Covid-10 safety measures.

In particular, giving the county health officers more authority to issue orders during a public health emergency.

Business leaders are challenging the plan.

Thursday night, the board of health held a zoom meeting to discuss an alternative where the health officer would advise the full board of supervisors which then could act on the recommendation.

Those who are in favor and against took the opportunity to weigh in.

“We need to give the health department the tools that it needs to control diseases and other threats to the health of the residents of this county now and in the future,” said Oshkosh residents Mary Jo Turner.

But John Casper of the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce said he was concerned the board and public health officers will be picking in winners and loser.

“They’re going to be deciding it’s this type of company that we’re going to go after restrain in their trade in what they want to do,” Casper said.

The amendment now moves to the Winnebago County Board which is expected to vote next week.

