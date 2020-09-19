FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County Executive proclaims September 25 ‘Disabled American Veterans Day’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Executive, Mark Harris, has proclaimed September 25, 2020, as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in Winnebago County and is commending its observance to all citizens.

According to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), this proclamation was in recognition of DAV’s 100 years of service that ensures Veterans are being treated with dignity and respect.

This service includes assisting veterans with benefits, getting Veterans to their VA medical appointments, or advocating at all levels legislative bodies.

On hand to accept the proclamation was Rod Kalata, Commander Ray H. Fuller DAV Chapter 17 of Winnebago County.

Commander Kalata shares, “DAV has a profound and powerful impact upon Veterans, their families and the local communities. We look forward to working another 100 years for America’s Disabled Veterans.”

