UPDATE: Winnebago Co. Sherrif no longer looking to check welfare of man

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 3:01 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the man pictured and are no longer looking to make contact with him.

No other details regarding the man are available at this time.

Original Story: Winnebago County looking to check welfare of man seen near Sturgis Wetland Preserve

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 2:54 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s is looking to identify a man to check on his welfare.

Authorities say the man was last seen near County Highway CB and Oakridge Road near the Sturgis Wetland Preserve in the Township of Neenah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

