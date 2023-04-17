OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Winnebago County man charged in connection to the deaths of his parents was in court on Monday and is bound over for trial.

25-year-old Erik Metzig pleaded not guilty to two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide for allegedly killing his mother and father. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were located dead inside their home on March 18, 2023. Authorities say that the parents died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Erik Metzig in Winnebago County Court (Donald Roznowski/WFRV)

Erik Metzig was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly, where the complaint says police made contact with him.

Police reportedly found red smears, which were believed to be blood, in Metzig’s car. They also discovered a journal in his bedroom had writings that said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig’s next court date is scheduled for May 30.