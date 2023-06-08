OSH KOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Medical Examiner Office is warning residents of fake pills containing Fentanyl. Darin Rice has worked for the Winnebago Sheriff’s office for 22 years and says the drug is becoming more popular each day

“We have seen an increase in the amount of fentanyl in our area, nationwide but certainly in our area it is becoming more prevalent,” stated Darin Rice lieutenant Winnebago County Sheriffs office

The Winnebago County medical examiner’s office confirms that 12 of the 15 overdoses in the county this year are attributed to fentanyl, the office says several counter-fit pills have tested positive for the drug.

“There are prescription pills that are legit ament and when used correctly they are not a threat they’re monitored and prescribed by a physician however there are counter-fit pills being offered and recreational drugs being utilized,” explained Rice.

As the medical office awaits the results of 7 more overdoses rice encourages others to be aware of the drug.

“The medical examiner’s office is involved with every death investigation, obviously they are seeing a trend and want to make sure that the public is aware of it, and hopefully people can make appropriate decisions to protect themselves and their families,” said Rice.



According to the examiner’s office, with the wide availability of Narcan there have likely been dozens or hundreds of additional overdoses that could be associated with counter fit pills.