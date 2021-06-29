FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County Republican Party removes offensive meme after local law enforcement requests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)-The Winnebago County Republican Party is facing backlash after someone posted a meme to their official Facebook page, titled “warning signs of white supremacy.” The post drew hundreds of comments and shares.

The original post on June 28th with an unidentified white man with the list of seven warning signs included “full time employment, literacy, and good credit rating.” Republican Chairman Ed Hudak declined our request for an interview, but did tell Local 5’s Eric Richards the controversy is media driven. “This was a satire post in response to critical race theory,” said Hudak. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel responded in the comments saying “this is unacceptable, there are ways to discuss the issues and this is not one of them.”

The Winnebago County Democratic Party is upset about the post. “There is an attempt to use racism to stroke racial fears and resentment in order to divide Wisconsinites,” said Ben Wilker, Chairman of Winnebago County Democratic Party. Wilker says this is common in the Republican Party. “I hope with all my heart that republicans will abandon these tactics as we go into 2022,” said Wilker.

On the original post, some comments were in support of the meme, while others said it was inappropriate and disgusting. Hudak did not say who posted the meme originally. He did say that since the post was removed, no other alleged threats have been made. It is unclear if the post would have remained up, if local law enforcement did not request it be taken down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season