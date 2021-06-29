Winnebago County Republican Party removes offensive meme after local law enforcement requests

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)-The Winnebago County Republican Party is facing backlash after someone posted a meme to their official Facebook page, titled “warning signs of white supremacy.” The post drew hundreds of comments and shares.

The original post on June 28th with an unidentified white man with the list of seven warning signs included “full time employment, literacy, and good credit rating.” Republican Chairman Ed Hudak declined our request for an interview, but did tell Local 5’s Eric Richards the controversy is media driven. “This was a satire post in response to critical race theory,” said Hudak. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel responded in the comments saying “this is unacceptable, there are ways to discuss the issues and this is not one of them.”

The Winnebago County Democratic Party is upset about the post. “There is an attempt to use racism to stroke racial fears and resentment in order to divide Wisconsinites,” said Ben Wilker, Chairman of Winnebago County Democratic Party. Wilker says this is common in the Republican Party. “I hope with all my heart that republicans will abandon these tactics as we go into 2022,” said Wilker.

On the original post, some comments were in support of the meme, while others said it was inappropriate and disgusting. Hudak did not say who posted the meme originally. He did say that since the post was removed, no other alleged threats have been made. It is unclear if the post would have remained up, if local law enforcement did not request it be taken down.