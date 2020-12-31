FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County Sheriff discusses COVID-19 breakout in jail and phone scams in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the outbreak of the coronavirus within the county jail and what kinds of phone scams residents are seeing throughout the county.

The sheriff noted that the department received assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard when the outbreak of the virus started moving throughout the jail. The National Guard visited the jail on 6 separate occasions and because of those testing efforts, the sheriff says the jail should be “clean” in about 2 weeks.

Sheriff Matz also noted that it is now tax season and some residents have reported tax phone scams. Most popular is someone impersonating the IRS and asking for a payment over the phone. The sheriff advised residents to verify the information with a local IRS office before giving any personal information over the phone.

Some reports of Netflix and Amazon phone scams have been reported as well. The sheriff said that the caller will say that the account has been compromised and will ask for personal account information. Sheriff Matz reiterated that residents should just hang up the phone and don’t give out any information over the phone.

Check out some other Community Updates below!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Breaking down the Bears