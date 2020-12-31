Winnebago County Sheriff discusses COVID-19 breakout in jail and phone scams in Community Update

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the outbreak of the coronavirus within the county jail and what kinds of phone scams residents are seeing throughout the county.

The sheriff noted that the department received assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard when the outbreak of the virus started moving throughout the jail. The National Guard visited the jail on 6 separate occasions and because of those testing efforts, the sheriff says the jail should be “clean” in about 2 weeks.

Sheriff Matz also noted that it is now tax season and some residents have reported tax phone scams. Most popular is someone impersonating the IRS and asking for a payment over the phone. The sheriff advised residents to verify the information with a local IRS office before giving any personal information over the phone.

Some reports of Netflix and Amazon phone scams have been reported as well. The sheriff said that the caller will say that the account has been compromised and will ask for personal account information. Sheriff Matz reiterated that residents should just hang up the phone and don’t give out any information over the phone.

