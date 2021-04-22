Winnebago County Sheriff talks police use of force, crimes against children team in the Community Update

(WFRV) – Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including the police use of force after the Derek Chauvin verdict in the latest Community Update.

Sheriff Matz says the state of Wisconsin is working on universal change for the use of force policy. Matz also mentioned that Chauvin’s verdict could bring change and needed change to policies.

In the 32 years that Matz has been in the force, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has never used the vascular neck restraint. Matz also mentioned that they have always been trained to stay away from the neck area.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was started in 2014 and has accomplished the following since then:

100 criminal investigations

Over 55 arrests

Saved 53 children

3,000 suspects globally

One case involved a former Oshkosh resident, Tommy Lee Jenkins who moved to Indiana. Jenkins allegedly hitchhiked 351 miles from his residence in Indiana to Neenah. Before making the trip, Jenkins began exchanging instant messages with “Kylee,” whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah with her mom.

“Kylee” was actually a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Upon arrival, Jenkins was placed under arrest.

The 38-year-old cold case of Starkie Swenson is being dug up, literally. The 1983 homicide of Swenson never resulted in his body being found, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is working with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s anthropology department to try to find Swenson’s body.

Sheriff Matz says a dig in the area will be done and will use intricate ground sonar technology and cadaver dogs.