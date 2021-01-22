UPDATE: All lanes are now open after fire causes closure

FRIDAY 1/21/2021 5:50 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire that caused the area near STH 76 and CTH II to be blocked has now been cleared.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation all lanes are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this information as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office asks to avoid area near STH 76, CTH II due to fire

FRIDAY 1/21/2021 5:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a business has caused STH 76 to be blocked near CTH II, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office advises to avoid the area.

According to the Twitter post the fire apparatus will be blocking the road.

Please avoid the area of STH 76 and CTH II. There is a working fire at a business and fire apparatus will be blocking the road. @511WI — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 22, 2021

There is no information on the cause of the fire or how long the road will be blocked.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.