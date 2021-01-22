FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes are now open after fire causes closure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 1/21/2021 5:50 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire that caused the area near STH 76 and CTH II to be blocked has now been cleared.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation all lanes are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this information as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office asks to avoid area near STH 76, CTH II due to fire

FRIDAY 1/21/2021 5:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a business has caused STH 76 to be blocked near CTH II, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office advises to avoid the area.

According to the Twitter post the fire apparatus will be blocking the road.

There is no information on the cause of the fire or how long the road will be blocked.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Preview

Wrightstown & Kiel boys earn big road wins, Appleton East girls outlast Hortonvile