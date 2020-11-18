Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office helps in arrest of a Wausau woman for possession of child porn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has helped in the arrest of a Wausau woman who is under investigation for possession of child pornography.

According to a report, on Tuesday, November 17, the Wausau Police Department, FBI, and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence near the 2100 block of Meadow Brook Way in the City of Wausau.

Authorities say 24-year-old Natalie J. Ticho was the subject of an FBI-Task Force investigation involving producing and distributing child pornography.

Officers say Ticho allegedly captured and shared pornographic images of a prepubescent child on an instant messaging application.

The report says she has been arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail and is under preliminary charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

A probable cause hearing is expected to take place on November 19 in the Marathon County Circuit Court.

Authorities say if probable cause is found, an initial appearance will be scheduled for a later date.

The investigation is still ongoing.