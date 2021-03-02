FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County Sheriffs Office holds training to fight internet crimes against children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from across Northeast Wisconsin gathered at the Winnebago Country Sheriffs Office to work collaboratively to sharpen the skills they need to take down those that commit internet crimes against children.

Investigator Michael Sewall, of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said, “These investigators specialize in internet crimes against children investigations, so it’s a very specific skill set, so we like to get together, we try to get together once a year so we can refresh all our skills and tactics when it comes to ICAC investigations.”

Investigator Sewall said that ICAC stands for internet crimes against children and that includes any explotation of a juvenile online.

Sergeant Michael Fitzpatrick, of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, said, “We covered a lot of aspects of using social media accounts and using that tech to act in an undercover capacity.”

While many may not have the stomach for this kind of work these investigators say someone must do it.

Sergeant Fitzpatrick said, “To protect children because there’s a lot of people that use the internet and they use it in a way where they want to have sexual contact with children and obviously we work to prevent that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed