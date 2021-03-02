Winnebago County Sheriffs Office holds training to fight internet crimes against children

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from across Northeast Wisconsin gathered at the Winnebago Country Sheriffs Office to work collaboratively to sharpen the skills they need to take down those that commit internet crimes against children.

Investigator Michael Sewall, of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said, “These investigators specialize in internet crimes against children investigations, so it’s a very specific skill set, so we like to get together, we try to get together once a year so we can refresh all our skills and tactics when it comes to ICAC investigations.”

Investigator Sewall said that ICAC stands for internet crimes against children and that includes any explotation of a juvenile online.

Sergeant Michael Fitzpatrick, of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, said, “We covered a lot of aspects of using social media accounts and using that tech to act in an undercover capacity.”

While many may not have the stomach for this kind of work these investigators say someone must do it.

Sergeant Fitzpatrick said, “To protect children because there’s a lot of people that use the internet and they use it in a way where they want to have sexual contact with children and obviously we work to prevent that.”