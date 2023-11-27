(WFRV) – Authorities with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a missing kayaker and they say that a search for the missing man has continued.

According to a release, the Winnebago County 911 Center got a call at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday reporting 41-year-old Michael Iriarte as missing after kayaking on Lake Butte des Morts in Omro.

Officials say Iriarte had launched his kayak in the Sammers Bay area in an attempt to go fishing near Terrell’s Island and was last seen around 3:00 p.m.

Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Omro Police Department, a warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, firefighters from the Omro Rushford Fire Department, and the Winnebago County Drone Unit, responded to the area and searched extensively for several hours around Terrell’s Island, Sammers Bay, and Spring Brook.

The search was suspended late Sunday night after all available search efforts were reportedly exhausted before being continued on Monday morning.

Officials say Iriarte was last seen wearing a blue and gray life jacket, a dark blue jacket, dark-colored pants, brown boots, a facemask, and a hat. His kayak is described as a purple over-white 10-foot recreational kayak.

Deputies say the ongoing search includes shoreline searches that are on foot, by boat, and by plane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iriarte or his kayak is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-730.